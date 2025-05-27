Rams winger Mendez-Laing reunites with Warne at MK Dons

MK Dons have made their first signing of the summer, landing Derby County winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

The lure of Paul Warne’s MK Dons project was enough to land Championship winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to become the head coach’s first signing this summer.

The 33-year-old winger leaves Derby County for Stadium MK, reuniting with Warne having worked with the chief at Pride Park.

Mendez-Laing, who has also played for Peterborough, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City in the Premier League, has nearly 500 games under his belt, netting 71 career goals and providing 77 assists.

The attacking wide-man said he remained in contact with the head coach following his departure from Derby and subsequent appointment in Milton Keynes, and felt the project Warne is embarking upon was one which he was eager to be a part of.

“I'm buzzing, happy to finally get this deal done,” he said. “It's a project that I'm really excited about, and I can't wait to get going.

“I've always kept in touch with the gaffer, he's someone I highly respect. When the conversation happened, there was instant interest from my side. He's a great and honest man, when I got a call from him it was something I had to think about.

“It makes you feel wanted, and that's a nice feeling. I'm glad that I can be here today because I hope it helps others see the vision that Paul and everybody else at this club has.

“I've come from a Championship club, which shows the project this club is aiming for and the type of person the gaffer is. I can't wait to get going, the facilities here are amazing and I've always loved playing at Stadium MK.

“I'm somebody who likes to excite the crowd; I'm very attacking, I like to get at defenders, create and score goals. I have a passion for winning and the gaffer is the same, I'm excited to be back on this journey with him.”

Already installed as early favourites to win League Two next season, Mendez-Laing admitted dropping two divisions is not a decision he has taken lightly, and said getting the side out of League Two is the top priority next term.

He said: “Promotion is my only objective, for the team and myself. No disrespect to League Two, but I wouldn't come here to constantly play in League Two. The size of this club, the manager that we have, the players we have here and signing throughout the summer, there is nothing short than promotion for myself.”