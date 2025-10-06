Rangers sack ex-MK Dons bosses after just 17 games in charge

He becomes the shortest-serving Rangers manager of all time

Scottish side Rangers have sacked Russell Martin just four months into his tenure.

The 39-year-old becomes the shortest serving manager ever to lead the club, lasting just 17 games in charge of the Glaswegian side.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk saw Gers drop to eighth in the Scottish Premiership, and with fans already turned on the former centre-back, the club decided to drop the axe. Leaving Ibrox alongside Martin are ex-Dons coach Matt Gill and former Dons head coach Mike Williamson, who both joined the club as part of Martin’s backroom.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations,” said a club statement.

“Assistant Head Coach, Matt Gill, and First-Team Coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing.

“Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Martin was a player at Ibrox a year before he made the move to Stadium MK in 2018. He helped Dons to secure promotion from League Two before taking over at the helm in 2019 following the sacking of Paul Tisdale.

Spells at Swansea City and Southampton followed before he made his ill-fated move north of the border in June.