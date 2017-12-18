RATINGS: Busy Agard proves a handful for Scunthorpe

MK Dons player ratings in the 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe on Saturday

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Barely had a save to make, but twice picked the ball out his net.

Scott Golbourne - 6 - Provided a solid outlet in the attacking third, but certainly felt he was fouled in build-up to the second Scunthorpe goal. Hobbled off in the second half.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Barely a peep was heard from the Scunthorpe front line for large periods thanks to the no-nonsense Walsh.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 7 - Solid as a rock, but could easily have been sent off for a second yellow as Dons sought a late winner.

George Williams - 7 - Like Golbourne, was an extra option going forwards as Scunthorpe's wingers were trapped deep.

Ed Upson - 7 - Everything went through him.

Conor McGrandles - 7 - His strongest performance in a Dons shirt so far, earning high praise from his manager.

Peter Pawlett - 7 - Formed part of an attack quartet which didn't let Scunthorpe's defence rest throughout.

Kieran Agard - 8 - Made something happen every time he was on the ball. Could have had a hat-trick, but for a penalty which wasn't given and a wonder-block.

Chuks Aneke - 7 - Brought people into play, unselfish and powerful. Deserved his goal too.

Osman Sow - 7 - The key man in the first half, but had to score a straight-forward one-on-one in the first half. Ran the channels well.

Subs:

Scott Wootton - 6 - Wasn't really called upon, despite playing for more than 30 minutes, after replacing injured Golbourne.

Gboly Ariyibi - 7 - Thought for certain he'd won his side a penalty only for a stunning refereeing decision to deny him. Looked lively.