RATINGS: George is a giant in Dons' defence

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 win over QPR

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Looked uncharactieristically shaky as he chased after everything.

George Williams - 8 - A bold performance on the left flank, excellent defensively, putting his body on the line.

Joe Walsh - 7 - A strong return to the side after missing the last game through suspension.

Scott Wootton - 7 - Strong in the air, keeping tabs on Smyth.

Callum Brittain - 6 - A nervous looking return after a long time on the sidelines.

Ed Upson - 5 - Gave the ball away trying something different in the centre when the simple things would have been better.

Conor McGrandles - 8 - Another assured performance in the centre of the park, quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Ouss Cisse - 7 - Scored a wonderful goal solo effort to send Dons through.

Chuks Aneke - 6 - Looked like he was trying too hard at times.

Ike Ugbo - 6 - Made the right runs and showed a glimpse of what is to come.

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Thumped the post early on, industrious but with little end product.

Subs:

Kieran Agard - 6 - Made little impact when he came on.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - Added another body to the defence late on.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - A late change.

Top Don: George WIlliams