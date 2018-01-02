RATINGS: Gilbey with a captain's performance

MK Dons player ratings in the 3-1 defeat to Oxford on New Year's Day.

READ THE REPORT: Oxford 3-1 MK Dons

Lee Nicholls - 5 - A quiet afternoon on the whole, but his mistake cost Dons their second goal.

George Williams - 6 - Did nothing wrong, but didn't sparkle.

Ouss Cisse - 5 - Had the beating of Thomas in the air, but made up a shaky defensive unit.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 5 - Beaten by Obika for pace for Oxford's third. Looked worn out after Saturday's heroics.

Scott Golbourne - 6 - Solid enough at left back.

Ed Upson - 5 - Tried to do too much fancy stuff when the simple ball was most often the right one.

Conor McGrandles - 7 - Another consistent, gritty showing. Took his share of rough tackles, including the red card incident which saw Ricardinho sent off.

Alex Gilbey - 8 - Dons' driving force in the centre of the park, looked to get things going. Scored again too.

Peter Pawlett - 5 - Showed glimmers of his ability, but they were few and far between.

Robbie Muirhead - 7 - After a few range-finders, his crosses were on point and was a real threat down the left. Was sacrificed for Aneke in the second period.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Headed wide when he should have at least tested the keeper, but didn't really do much.

Subs:

Chuks Aneke - 6 - Had a few half chances but felt he had to do it all himself.

Sam Nombe - Too late to make an impact

Brandon Thomas-Asante - Too late to make an impact

Top Don: Alex Gilbey