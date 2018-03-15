RATINGS: Muirhead at the double for Dons

Player ratings in the 3-2 win over Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Lee Nicholls - 8 - Made quite simply one of the best saves seen at Stadium MK to keep Rotherham at bay in the second half. Astonishing.

Dean Lewington - 7 - Didn't put a foot wrong all night.

Scott Wootton - 7 - Won his battles in the air.

Elliott Ward - 7 - Led the defence brilliantly.

George Williams - 7 - Not often beaten down his flank.

Robbie Muirhead - 8 - Another excellent display from the Scot. Two goals, could have had another, and should have an assist to his name too but for Aneke's missed header.

Ed Upson - 7 - Almost went unnoticed in midfield, doing the ugly work.

Callum Brittain - 7 - Tenacious as ever and looking more assured in the centre of the park.

Peter Pawlett - 7 - A welcome return, capping his day with a goal just before half time.

Osman Sow - 7 - Arguably his best showing since signing in the summer. Lasted only 45 minutes but looked a handful.

Chuks Aneke - 8 - Should have had a goal, maybe two, to his name but finished with a couple of assists and ran himself into the ground.

Substitutes:

Ike Ugbo - 6 - Gave Dons an outlet and pace out wide in the second period.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 7 - A handful and a nuisance to Rotherham on the left flank.

Ouss Cisse - 6 - Added height and presence late in the day.

Top Don: Robbie Muirhead