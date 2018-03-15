RATINGS: Muirhead at the double for Dons

Player ratings in the 3-2 win over Rotherham on Tuesday night.
Lee Nicholls - 8 - Made quite simply one of the best saves seen at Stadium MK to keep Rotherham at bay in the second half. Astonishing.
Dean Lewington - 7 - Didn't put a foot wrong all night.
Scott Wootton - 7 - Won his battles in the air.
Elliott Ward - 7 - Led the defence brilliantly.
George Williams - 7 - Not often beaten down his flank.
Robbie Muirhead - 8 - Another excellent display from the Scot. Two goals, could have had another, and should have an assist to his name too but for Aneke's missed header.
Ed Upson - 7 - Almost went unnoticed in midfield, doing the ugly work.
Callum Brittain - 7 - Tenacious as ever and looking more assured in the centre of the park.
Peter Pawlett - 7 - A welcome return, capping his day with a goal just before half time.
Osman Sow - 7 - Arguably his best showing since signing in the summer. Lasted only 45 minutes but looked a handful.
Chuks Aneke - 8 - Should have had a goal, maybe two, to his name but finished with a couple of assists and ran himself into the ground.
Substitutes:
Ike Ugbo - 6 - Gave Dons an outlet and pace out wide in the second period.
Brandon Thomas-Asante - 7 - A handful and a nuisance to Rotherham on the left flank.
Ouss Cisse - 6 - Added height and presence late in the day.
Top Don: Robbie Muirhead