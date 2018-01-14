RATINGS: Muirhead keeps on impressing

MK Dons player ratings in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon

Lee Nicholls - 7 - Made a few saves, a particularly impressive one in the second period, to keep AFC out.

Callum Brittain - 6 - After a shaky return last week, was much more assured.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - Hoisted one off the line in the first half and was solid overall.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Never in trouble, never beaten.

George Williams - 6 - Reserved going forwards, but unbeaten at the back.

Ouss Cisse - 6 - Misplaced a few passes, but was a strong driving force.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - Strong in both boxes, defensively putting his body on the line while not afraid to chance his arm from range.

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Didn't put a foot wrong again. Sacrificed for more attacking flair in the second period.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Showed glimmers of an attacking threat, but were too few and far between.

Chuks Aneke - 6 - Like Agard, had half chances but couldn't take them.

Robbie Muirhead - 7 - Good set pieces, ran the channels well and tested keeper McDonnell with Dons best chance of the game.

Subs:

Sam Nombe - 6 - Ran around a lot, ran the channels well.

Peter Pawlett - 6 - Barely touched the ball.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - A late change.

Top Don: Robbie Muirhead