RATINGS: Nicholls celebrates new deal with the game of his life

Player ratings in the remarkable 1-0 win over Peterborough

Lee Nicholls - 9 - With a new deal to settle him off the field, Nicholls survived a second half onslaught with aplomb. Made three excellent saves, claimed everything in the air and settled the nerves as Posh threw everything his way.

Scott Golbourne - 8 - Made his return from injury and what a game to come in to. Battled brilliantly with the rest of the defence, and was an outlet at the other end of the field too before Sow was sent off.

Joe Walsh - 5 - Played his team into trouble, getting sent off after eight minutes.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 8 - Big, brave, stopped everything.

George Williams - 8 - No nonsense from the full back, and had no qualms clearing his lines to the empty space beyond the half way line.

Alex Gilbey - 9 - A captain's performance. Organised, devoted, brave, brilliant.

Ouss Cisse - 9 - Dropped into the hole left by Walsh and didn't look out of place. Barked the orders to control the back line and marshalled Marriott as best he could.

Conor McGrandles - 8 - Battled hard in the centre of the park, getting himself in the way wherever he could. Another strong showing.

Peter Pawlett - 8 - Another game where he was needed more defensively than offensively, but added another vital body to the cause.

Chuks Aneke - 9 - Ran himself into the ground, and almost ran the team into an even bigger lead with his drive in the second period. Took his goal well.

Osman Sow - 5 - A reckless challenge, even if a soft sending off, played his side into more trouble when already down to 10 men.

Subs:

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Provided another outlet as Dons tried to ease the pressure on the defence.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Should have scored when through one-on-one with Bond.

Ed Upson - 7 - Some big interceptions when needed.

Top Don: Lee Nicholls