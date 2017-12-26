RATINGS: Pawlett plays well out of position

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Plymouth on Boxing Day

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Barely had anything to do, bar picking the ball out of his net. Made a good stop from Ruben Lameiras when called upon.

George Williams - 5 - Looked nervous and unwilling to go beyond the half way line.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - His usual no-nonsense performance.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Seemed to be blocking everything coming his way.

Peter Pawlett - 7 - Deployed at right back, still managed to provide an attacking threat up field.

Conor McGrandles - 7 - Did the nitty-gritty right again. Taken off later on as Neilson rolled the dice.

Alex Gilbey - 6 - Covered a lot of ground, made little impact. Got into a good position but wasted his shot over the bar.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Industrious, but with little end product.

Gboly Ariyibi - 5 - Patches of positivity in the first half, long periods of anonymity especially in the second half.

Chuks Aneke - 6 - Made some strong runs, but few and far between.

Osman Sow - 5 - Worked with scraps. Looks much better chasing the ball than having with his back to goal.

Subs:

Ouss Cisse - 6 - Looked comfortable after a long period on the sidelines.

Ed Upson - 6 - Did no better or worse than McGrandles in the centre of the park

Top Don: Peter Pawlett