RATINGS: Pawlett powers Dons' midfield

Dons player ratings after the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth.

Lee Nicholls - 7 - A busy man in the first half, making some top stops to keep Dons' lead in tact.

George Williams - 7 - Dons' best defender throughout, but will be disappointed with his part in the decisive Portsmouth goal.

Scott Wootton - 7 - Took the blame for the equaliser, but looked much more assured on the ball than he did at Walsall.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Had admitted he doesn't like playing in the middle previously, but after a decent opening 70 minutes, he seemed to fall apart at the end.

Josh Tymon - 8 - Excellent runs on the flank, solid delivery. A strong first start for MK Dons.

Callum Brittain - 7 - Had a lot of joy on the right flank and ran himself into the ground.

Ed Upson - 6 - Tried to do too much on the ball when the simplest option is usually best.

Ouss Cisse - 6 - Looked a bit lost in a more forward position than we've seen him before.

Peter Pawlett - 8 - After a quiet opening 15 minutes at the start, he ran the show for Dons. Covered every blade of grass and was unlucky not to open the scoring with a terrific strike from distance. Hobbled off again, though.

Ike Ugbo - 8 - Continues to impress with another strong showing. In the right place at the right time to convert in the first half, and could have had a second with a cracking long-range effort.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Things don't seem to be bouncing right for him at the moment, with another industrious but fruitless showing.

Subs:

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Did what McGrandles does in quiet, unassuming fashion.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - An odd change late in the day for Cisse, with the big centre half playing out of position. Crafted a good chance late on, but also won't want to watch a replay of Portsmouth's winner.

Top Don: Peter Pawlett