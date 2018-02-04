RATINGS: Substitute Muirhead changes the game for Dons

MK Dons ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Walsall.
Lee Nicholls - 5 - Poor distribution from the keeper gifted Walsall confidence from early on.
George Williams - 7 - A big attacking threat on the right, but allowed Ngoy to cut onto his right foot to net.
Elliott Ward - 6 - A solid debut, not really putting a foot wrong.
Scott Wootton - 6 - Like his centre half partner, didn't really do a lot wrong.
Dean Lewington - 6 - Unspectacular, but reliable.
Ed Upson - 6 - Grew into the game after an anonymous first half.
Alex Gilbey - 7 - The driving force in the centre again.
Conor McGrandles - 6 - Did his usual nitty-gritty work but needed to provide more of an attacking threat.
Osman Sow - 5 - Barely touched the ball in the first half before hobbling off in the second.
Marcus Tavernier - 5 - Like Sow, didn't do a lot before hobbling off.
Kieran Agard - 5 - Had precious little to work with.
Subs:
Robbie Muirhead - 7 - Changed the game for Dons when he came on with a good eye for a pass and two good shots.
Ike Ugbo - 6 - Couldn't breathe more life into a toiling side.
Josh Tymon - 6 - Looked promising on his debut.
Top Don: Robbie Muirhead