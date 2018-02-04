RATINGS: Substitute Muirhead changes the game for Dons

MK Dons ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Walsall.

Lee Nicholls - 5 - Poor distribution from the keeper gifted Walsall confidence from early on.

George Williams - 7 - A big attacking threat on the right, but allowed Ngoy to cut onto his right foot to net.

Elliott Ward - 6 - A solid debut, not really putting a foot wrong.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Like his centre half partner, didn't really do a lot wrong.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Unspectacular, but reliable.

Ed Upson - 6 - Grew into the game after an anonymous first half.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - The driving force in the centre again.

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Did his usual nitty-gritty work but needed to provide more of an attacking threat.

Osman Sow - 5 - Barely touched the ball in the first half before hobbling off in the second.

Marcus Tavernier - 5 - Like Sow, didn't do a lot before hobbling off.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Had precious little to work with.

Subs:

Robbie Muirhead - 7 - Changed the game for Dons when he came on with a good eye for a pass and two good shots.

Ike Ugbo - 6 - Couldn't breathe more life into a toiling side.

Josh Tymon - 6 - Looked promising on his debut.

Top Don: Robbie Muirhead