RATINGS: Tymon stands out like a sore thumb

MK Dons player ratings in the 2-1 defeat to Charlton:

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Will be frustrated to have been beaten from range for the opener

Dean Lewington - 5 - Did little to stand out.

George Williams - 5 - Some commanding headers.

Elliott Ward - 6 - Did little wrong.

Callum Brittain - 6 - One of scant few positive signs in the first half.

Josh Tymon - 7 - Showed his quality by sticking out like a sore thumb, in a positive way.

Ouss Cisse - 4 - Looked lost.

Conor McGrandles - 4 - A poor first half, pulled at half time.

Robbie Muirhead - 4 - Never looked comfortable in the centre of midfield.

Ike Ugbo - 5 - Nothing to do with his performance, just didn't get the ball.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Like Ugbo, suffered a chronic lack of service, but was at least on hand to poke home to make a game of it.

Subs:

Ed Upson - 4 - Another difficult afternoon for Upson after a miserable night at Oldham.

Aidan Nesbitt - 5 - Couldn't do much with the situation.

Giorgio Rasulo - Made no impact on proceedings when he came on.

Top Don: Josh Tymon