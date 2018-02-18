RATINGS: Tymon stands out like a sore thumb

MK Dons player ratings in the 2-1 defeat to Charlton:
Lee Nicholls - 6 - Will be frustrated to have been beaten from range for the opener
Dean Lewington - 5 - Did little to stand out.
George Williams - 5 - Some commanding headers.
Elliott Ward - 6 - Did little wrong.
Callum Brittain - 6 - One of scant few positive signs in the first half.
Josh Tymon - 7 - Showed his quality by sticking out like a sore thumb, in a positive way.
Ouss Cisse - 4 - Looked lost.
Conor McGrandles - 4 - A poor first half, pulled at half time.
Robbie Muirhead - 4 - Never looked comfortable in the centre of midfield.
Ike Ugbo - 5 - Nothing to do with his performance, just didn't get the ball.
Kieran Agard - 5 - Like Ugbo, suffered a chronic lack of service, but was at least on hand to poke home to make a game of it.
Subs:
Ed Upson - 4 - Another difficult afternoon for Upson after a miserable night at Oldham.
Aidan Nesbitt - 5 - Couldn't do much with the situation.
Giorgio Rasulo - Made no impact on proceedings when he came on.
Top Don: Josh Tymon