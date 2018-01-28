RATINGS: Ugbo unstoppable at times

MK Dons' player ratings in the 1-0 defeat to Coventry City

Lee Nicholls - 6 - The busier of the two keepers, but beaten by the bobbling goal.

George Williams - 7 - A good attacking threat in the second half, put one on a plate for Agard.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Perhaps spent too much time on the ball when direct would have sufficed.

Ouss Cisse - 6 - Shifted across the back line from centre back to left back through the game and never really settled.

Dean Lewington - 7 - Excellent return from the skipper, but was always going to be pulled out after an hour.

Ed Upson - 6 - Played some neat stuff but tired quickly in the second period.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - Another strong showing, with some excellent ranging passes.

Marcus Tavernier - 7 - Lively, eager to get on the ball. Should have rounded the keeper in the opening half.

Ike Ugbo - 8 - Dominated the first half as Coventry struggled to keep him under control.

Osman Sow - 7 - Probably his best performance in a Dons shirt, but struggled after Coventry took the lead.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Struggled to get into the game with a lack of service to the front man, but missed a sitter when he finally got it.

Subs:

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 5 - His introduction triggered Dons' defensive collapse.

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Replaced the worn out Upson with his usual quiet industriousness.

Aidan Nesbitt - 6 - Carved Dons' best chance in stoppage time in forcing a save from Lee Burge.

Top Don: Ike Ugbo