RATINGS: Ward keeps warden

MK Dons ratings in their 2-1 win over Gillingham on Thursday night.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Seldom called upon, but kept his eye on a dangerous Connor Ogilvie effort late on.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Targeted in the first half as Gillingham looked to attack down his flank.

Elliott Ward - 8 - Brilliant all night. Clever footwork, good in the air and a bold block to deny Mark Byrne. Will be a big miss on Monday.

Scott Wootton - 6 - Another solid showing.

George Williams - 7 - Capped a decent performance with a goal which could prove crucial come the end of the season.

Ouss Cisse - 5 - A bit of a passenger, but didn't do a lot wrong. Played a key role in Chuks Aneke's opener.

Peter Pawlett - 6 - Tried things but they didn't really pull off. Brought off early in the second period.

Ed Upson - 7 - A strong, battling performance in the centre of the park. Threaded a brilliant ball for Williams to net the winner.

Chuks Aneke - 7 - Led from the front. Took his goal well, tested the keeper in the second half and was a handful for the Gillingham defence all night.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Let down by his touch for most of the night, but played in Aneke to score the first goal.

Subs:

Callum Brittain - 7 - Dragged the game along with him as he tried to make an impression. Booked for diving when it looked like a clear penalty.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 6 - Brought on to cope with Tom Eaves aerial threat, and kept him silent.

Brandon Thomas-Asante - 6 - Another lively showing from the bench.

Top Don: Elliott Ward