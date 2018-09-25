REACTION: Tisdale focusing on the positives despite another late setback

Paul Tisdale insists MK Dons are close to becoming a real force in Sky Bet League Two again despite a late goal costing them victory at Yeovil Town on Tuesday night.

Kieran Agard’s strike on the brink of half time looked like pushing the Dons into the play-off places gain but a late Olufela Olomola equaliser denied them the points at Huish Park.

The Dons, who lost to a stoppage time goal at Lincoln City on Saturday, dominated the match against Yeovil and should have scored more.

Alex Watson, Alex Gilbey and Baily Cargill all missed good opportunities, and Dons now sit 11th in the table instead of the fifth place a win would have taken them.

But Tisdale, who took over in the summer after leaving Exeter City, believes his side are getting better every week despite another frustrating result.

“We have to be patient with it. It doesn’t mean we don’t want to win but we’re patient that these things will gradually come together,” he said.

“If we play that way every week we’re going to have a real chance.

“I think every game we’re getting better. How we didn’t score two, three, four in that second half I don’t know.

“I thought we were fabulous with our play, we were so positive and attacking.

“Being critical we maybe didn’t take a deep breath in front of goal and play an extra pass.

“We had so many opportunities three versus two or two versus one to slide someone else in to score.

“We were so anxious and desperate to score and in those circumstances maybe too desperate. We just need to pick ourselves up.

“At 1-0 the opposition has always got a chance.

“They just picked us off with one pass and there was a mistake in there of sorts but it’s very hard for me to be critical of the players.”

Dons are back in action on Saturday when they host Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK.