Reading 1-0 MK Dons - Trueman's error leads to Reading's late winner

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 7th Oct 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 20:57 BST
MK Dons are back in Vertu Trophy action this evening, taking on Reading.

Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE

20:57 BST

Full-time: Reading 1-0 MK Dons

A real shame in the end then as Dons are beaten for a second time in this competition.

The young players made a really good account of themselves, but it was not to be.

20:50 BST

93 mins: Sub

Ehibhatiomhan off, Duah on

20:47 BST

Stoppage time

Eight minutes to be added on

20:46 BST

88 mins: GOAL - Reading score late on

Connal Trueman comes rushing after a lost cause, he’s totally misjudged the free-kick, the ball is headed back across goal for Patton to nod into the empty net

1-0

20:42 BSTUpdated 20:43 BST

85 mins: Changes

Reading subs:

Spencer makes way for Patton

Rushesha replaced by Sackey

Dons subs:

Favier replaces Medwynter

Nash on for Thompson-Sommers

20:40 BST

83 mins: Everybody is down!

Guzynski performs a textbook Lewington, and three players hit the deck!

Two have cramp (KTS and Troso) while Medwynter took a hit earlier, and now needs treatment

20:34 BST

77 mins: Another over

Dons napping at the throw, Kyerewaa allowed to cross, Tripp swipes at the clearance as Ahmed sends the strike well over the bar.

Another change as Dylan Fry replaces Revin Domi

20:30 BST

74 mins: Booked

Thompson-Sommers into the book for a foul on halfway

20:29 BST

72 mins: Squandered

Good delivery on the free-kick, substitute Ashqar Ahmed is first to it but mistimes the header and it bobbles through to Trueman

20:28 BST

71 mins: Booked

Troso gets beaten on the far side, pulls his man down and goes into the book

Just under 20 minutes to go. Are we destined for penalties?

20:19 BST

62 mins: Subs

Double sub for Dons

Rian Silver replaces Singh-Hurditt

Jack Burke makes his Dons debut, replacing Nathan Thompson

20:11 BST

53 mins: Chance

Tripp reads the game really well to step in and win the loose ball, he breaks forwards and has Medwynter square of him, he feeds the striker but it’s just out of his stride, he shoots though and keeper Stevens gathers at his chest

20:02 BSTUpdated 20:18 BST

Second-half

Today’s attendance: 1,623 (109)

We’re back in action for the second-half. Reading have made two changes as Lane is replaced by Kyerewaa, and Yiadom is replaced by Ahmed

19:47 BST

45+2 mins: Tipped over

Ben Elliott with a thumping effort tipped over the bar right on the stroke of half-time.

Decent half from Dons, they should be pretty pleased with that but still plenty to to tidy up

19:44 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on

19:38 BST

38 mins: Booked

Lewis-Burgess is a lucky man after bringing down Lane as he went through on goal, Thompson had him covered from being last man, so it’s only a yellow

19:37 BST

37 mins: Solid so far

Paul Warne should be pretty satisfied with his side’s performance thus far. They’ve not been carved open, Reading have had more of the ball but haven’t really given a massive problem for Dons defensively

19:31 BST

32 mins: Bookings

Two into the book for Reading as Lane and Spencer get yellows for mouthing off to referee David Rock.

They wanted a free-kick on the edge of the box after a tackle from Thompson on Spencer, but nothing was given before Singh-Hurditt was hauled back on the counter

