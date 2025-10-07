Reading 1-0 MK Dons - Trueman's error leads to Reading's late winner
Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Reading 1-0 MK Dons
A real shame in the end then as Dons are beaten for a second time in this competition.
The young players made a really good account of themselves, but it was not to be.
93 mins: Sub
Ehibhatiomhan off, Duah on
Stoppage time
Eight minutes to be added on
88 mins: GOAL - Reading score late on
Connal Trueman comes rushing after a lost cause, he’s totally misjudged the free-kick, the ball is headed back across goal for Patton to nod into the empty net
1-0
85 mins: Changes
Reading subs:
Spencer makes way for Patton
Rushesha replaced by Sackey
Dons subs:
Favier replaces Medwynter
Nash on for Thompson-Sommers
83 mins: Everybody is down!
Guzynski performs a textbook Lewington, and three players hit the deck!
Two have cramp (KTS and Troso) while Medwynter took a hit earlier, and now needs treatment
77 mins: Another over
Dons napping at the throw, Kyerewaa allowed to cross, Tripp swipes at the clearance as Ahmed sends the strike well over the bar.
Another change as Dylan Fry replaces Revin Domi
74 mins: Booked
Thompson-Sommers into the book for a foul on halfway
72 mins: Squandered
Good delivery on the free-kick, substitute Ashqar Ahmed is first to it but mistimes the header and it bobbles through to Trueman
71 mins: Booked
Troso gets beaten on the far side, pulls his man down and goes into the book
Just under 20 minutes to go. Are we destined for penalties?
62 mins: Subs
Double sub for Dons
Rian Silver replaces Singh-Hurditt
Jack Burke makes his Dons debut, replacing Nathan Thompson
53 mins: Chance
Tripp reads the game really well to step in and win the loose ball, he breaks forwards and has Medwynter square of him, he feeds the striker but it’s just out of his stride, he shoots though and keeper Stevens gathers at his chest
Second-half
Today’s attendance: 1,623 (109)
We’re back in action for the second-half. Reading have made two changes as Lane is replaced by Kyerewaa, and Yiadom is replaced by Ahmed
45+2 mins: Tipped over
Ben Elliott with a thumping effort tipped over the bar right on the stroke of half-time.
Decent half from Dons, they should be pretty pleased with that but still plenty to to tidy up
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added on
38 mins: Booked
Lewis-Burgess is a lucky man after bringing down Lane as he went through on goal, Thompson had him covered from being last man, so it’s only a yellow
37 mins: Solid so far
Paul Warne should be pretty satisfied with his side’s performance thus far. They’ve not been carved open, Reading have had more of the ball but haven’t really given a massive problem for Dons defensively
32 mins: Bookings
Two into the book for Reading as Lane and Spencer get yellows for mouthing off to referee David Rock.
They wanted a free-kick on the edge of the box after a tackle from Thompson on Spencer, but nothing was given before Singh-Hurditt was hauled back on the counter