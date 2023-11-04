News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Live

Reading 3-2 MK Dons - Dons are knocked out of the FA Cup

MK Dons are in FA Cup first round action this afternoon against League One side Reading

By Toby Lock
Published 4th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get the latest from the game here

Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
17:10 GMT

View from the press box

A really exciting afternoon in the FA Cup. A five-goal thriller, a good performance on the whole from the visiting side, despite all the changes.

No real shame in going out to League One opposition at this stage from a Dons perspective, but should there have been a penalty at the death there? It looked close to me...

16:57 GMT

FULL TIME: Reading 3-2 MK Dons

Dons are out of the FA Cup, but it was a spirited performance, especially at the end of the second-half.

16:57 GMT

90+5 mins: Penalty?!

Max Dean is FURIOUS as he looks like he's hauled down by Rushesha in the penalty area, but nothing is given

16:55 GMT

90+3 mins: GOAL! Dean pokes home

Five in five now for Max Dean as he gets MK Dons a late lifeline. Pereira palms out Alex Gilbey's strike, but straight into the path of Dean who converts to make it 3-2

Surely not?!

16:53 GMT

92 mins: Great block

Norman's ball looked destined for Dean, but Bindon does brilliantly to cut it out

16:51 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on at the end

16:49 GMT

87 mins: Ballard misses again

Another big chance for Dom Ballard, this time firing into the side netting when he had Azeez square of him with an open goal

16:47 GMT

86 mins: Off the line

Should have been 4-1, Ballard given acres in the centre of the penalty area. The substitute lifts it over keeper Kelly and O'Hora chases back to clear it off the line

16:46 GMT

85 mins: Gilbey hits the side netting

After giving up the armband to Lewington, Gilbey hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as he cuts in from the left, with no options in front of him so takes aim but finds the side netting

16:42 GMT

80 mins: Two players at either ends of their careers

The 39-year-old Dean Lewington and 17-year-old Callum Tripp have come on for Dons, replacing Dawson Devoy and Tommy Smith

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ReadingFA Cup