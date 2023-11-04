Reading 3-2 MK Dons - Dons are knocked out of the FA Cup
Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE
View from the press box
A really exciting afternoon in the FA Cup. A five-goal thriller, a good performance on the whole from the visiting side, despite all the changes.
No real shame in going out to League One opposition at this stage from a Dons perspective, but should there have been a penalty at the death there? It looked close to me...
FULL TIME: Reading 3-2 MK Dons
Dons are out of the FA Cup, but it was a spirited performance, especially at the end of the second-half.
90+5 mins: Penalty?!
Max Dean is FURIOUS as he looks like he's hauled down by Rushesha in the penalty area, but nothing is given
90+3 mins: GOAL! Dean pokes home
Five in five now for Max Dean as he gets MK Dons a late lifeline. Pereira palms out Alex Gilbey's strike, but straight into the path of Dean who converts to make it 3-2
Surely not?!
92 mins: Great block
Norman's ball looked destined for Dean, but Bindon does brilliantly to cut it out
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on at the end
87 mins: Ballard misses again
Another big chance for Dom Ballard, this time firing into the side netting when he had Azeez square of him with an open goal
86 mins: Off the line
Should have been 4-1, Ballard given acres in the centre of the penalty area. The substitute lifts it over keeper Kelly and O'Hora chases back to clear it off the line
85 mins: Gilbey hits the side netting
After giving up the armband to Lewington, Gilbey hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as he cuts in from the left, with no options in front of him so takes aim but finds the side netting
80 mins: Two players at either ends of their careers
The 39-year-old Dean Lewington and 17-year-old Callum Tripp have come on for Dons, replacing Dawson Devoy and Tommy Smith