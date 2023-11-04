Reading vs MK Dons - Build-up from the FA Cup first round
MK Dons are in FA Cup first round action this afternoon against League One side Reading
and live on Freeview channel 276
Get the latest from the game here
Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE
Reading's team to face MK Dons
The Royals' side to take on MK Dons this afternoon
MK Dons team news
Wholesale changes to the MK Dons side this afternoon to face Reading as Mike Williamson wants to see as many players as possible.
So it's six changes to the side which started last week against Swindon Town
Team: Kelly, Tucker, O'Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, William, Gilbey (c), Devoy, Leko, Eisa
Bench: MacGillivray, Lewington, Payne, Grant, Dean, Ilunga, Burns, Dennis, Tripp
Will MK Dons make changes this afternoon?
Mike Williamson hinted at changes this afternoon - how many will he make?
A look around the ground
A look around the Select Car Leasing Stadium