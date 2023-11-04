News you can trust since 1981
Live

Reading vs MK Dons - Build-up from the FA Cup first round

MK Dons are in FA Cup first round action this afternoon against League One side Reading

By Toby Lock
Published 4th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Get the latest from the game here

Reading vs MK Dons - LIVE

14:00 GMT

Reading's team to face MK Dons

The Royals' side to take on MK Dons this afternoon

14:00 GMTUpdated 14:02 GMT

MK Dons team news

Wholesale changes to the MK Dons side this afternoon to face Reading as Mike Williamson wants to see as many players as possible.

Michael Kelly is handed his second start in MK Dons coloursMichael Kelly is handed his second start in MK Dons colours
Michael Kelly is handed his second start in MK Dons colours

So it's six changes to the side which started last week against Swindon Town

Team: Kelly, Tucker, O'Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, William, Gilbey (c), Devoy, Leko, Eisa

Bench: MacGillivray, Lewington, Payne, Grant, Dean, Ilunga, Burns, Dennis, Tripp

13:50 GMT

Will MK Dons make changes this afternoon?

Mike Williamson hinted at changes this afternoon - how many will he make?

13:48 GMT

A look around the ground

A look around the Select Car Leasing Stadium

