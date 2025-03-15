'Really poor performance' disappoints Dons boss in Port Vale defeat

MK Dons’ interim head coach spoke after the side’s 3-0 defeat to Port Vale

Ben Gladwin did not shy away from what was a poor afternoon for MK Dons as they were soundly beaten 3-0 by Port Vale on Saturday.

While goals from Lorent Tolaj, Jayden Stockley and Ben Garrity secured the points for Darren Moore’s promotion chasing side, Dons barely laid a glove on their opponents, registering just one shot on target for their 69 per cent possession in Burslem.

Speaking afterwards, Gladwin admitted his side were simply not up to scratch as they remain 18th in League Two.

“Disappointment is the overriding feeling,” he said. “It's the quietest I've heard a dressing room after a game. It's a really poor performance, there is no getting away from it.

“We're really disappointed. We have to make improvements quickly. All the goals were really poor. It's a tough day.

“After what was achieved last week, and the feeling we created over the course of this week, everyone is really hurt by it. Football doesn't wait for anybody, so we have to pick ourselves up and learn from it, review it and move on.

“We have to galvanise the group and help them perform well on the pitch and go again in the next game.”

Dons travel to Cheltenham Town next Saturday.