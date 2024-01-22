Record-breaking run for ex-Dons boss at Southampton

Russell Martin

Russell Martin's name may still be whispered around Milton Keynes, but his achievements at Southampton have already put him in the history books.

The head coach departed in somewhat acrimonious circumstances in 2021 for Swansea City, leaving MK Dons on the eve of the new season after a 'will he, won't he' tussle, largely played out in the media.

After two seasons in Wales, Martin has since taken over at St Mary's after Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, tasked with an immediate return to the top flight.

Much like at his former club, the season began well in August but fell away dramatically in September, with the Saints losing four in a row. However, since then, Martin's side have been on a tear. Saturday saw him return to Swansea on the brink of history, and their 3-1 triumph set a new record for Southampton - 21 games undefeated.

"It's been a nice day for us, and it was important for us to win," said Martin after the win, which sees Saints remain in second in the Championship behind runaway leaders Leicester City. "I'm grateful to have won, to have got the record too.