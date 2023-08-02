Recruitment drive to go right to the wire for MK Dons

Graham Alexander expects his dealings in this summer’s transfer market to go right to the wire, but admitted MK Dons’ squad lacks the depth he wants heading into the League Two season.

Having brought in six so far this summer - Alex Gilbey, Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness, Craig MacGillivray, MJ Williams and Tommy Smith - the head coach said outside of his starting line-up, he is left a bit thin on the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the start of the season this Saturday and the tough trip to Wrexham on the cards, Alexander said there is not likely to be any change before his side set off for Wales and that he anticipates work will be ongoing to add strength in depth right until the window closes at 11pm on Friday September 1.

“We're working hard, we're in a tough market at the moment,” he said. “We've got really strong competitors at this level to bring in players, and there is a small group who will improve us.

“It's ongoing, but I think it will go to the wire. If we could get someone in immediately, we'd do it if it was the right person. If we have to be patient, we'll do that.

“We're on the same page, we know we have to help the players become the team we can become. The only time limit is the end of the window.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The loan market has proven decent for Dons down the years, with the likes of Jamie Cumming, Conor Coventry and Troy Parrott coming up trumps for the club in recent seasons. While the club has not delved into that market yet, Alexander said his preference is to have players on the books at Stadium MK, but has not ruled out looking into the temporary market if the right player is available.

He said: “It can be a valuable market for clubs. Ideally, I have players that belong to us, who are invested in our future. We have to try and get players who are invested in MK Dons.

“But I've signed brilliant loan players down the years who have helped us to promotion. It'll be about their character. You don't just have to belong to a club to be invested, but it isn't always the case when you sign for a club you're fully committed either.