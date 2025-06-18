Reebok to take over as MK Dons' kit manufacturer

Reebok | AFP via Getty Images

A new brand will take over at Stadium MK

Iconic sports brand Reebok will provide the kit for MK Dons from next season.

The American brand recently confirmed their return to English football with Charlton Athletic, with their portfolio expanding in the game once more.

Many teams have been branded by Reebok down the years, including Liverpool and Bolton Wanderers - whose stadium was named the Reebok Stadium for many years - but their footprint on the game disappeared when the company was bought by Adidas.

Last week, Dons confirmed their split from Castore after three years.

On welcoming Reebok to Milton Keynes Dons, Chairman Fahad Al Ghanim said: “This is a seismic moment for MK Dons, as we continue to invest in all aspects of the football club, partnering with the right technical partner was crucial.

“We’re delighted to be entering into this strategic partnership with Reebok, an iconic brand with huge global recognition.

“We know from regular feedback just how important producing football shirts of the highest quality is to our supporters, and we’re thrilled to be providing that with a sporting brand that matches our drive and ambition.

“This is such an exciting time for the club and the city as we enter this new era together.”

John Carden, CEO of Sports Hub Brands, Reebok’s UK team sports licensee said: “Milton Keynes Dons have high aspirations for this season, and Reebok share a similar mentality. Together we share and celebrate the excitement surrounding the club and the direction the club is heading under new ownership and leadership.

“This latest partnership continues to prove that Reebok belong at the heart of UK and European football.”