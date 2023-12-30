Referee missed 'definite foul' in build-up to Dons' winning goal - Lindsay

Referee Ross Joyce sent off Laurence Maguire late in the game

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsay fumed at referee Ross Joyce for his performance in the closing stages of their 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on Friday night.

The Red Devils had two men down injured in the build-up to Alex Gilbey's decisive second goal on 82 minutes before showing Laurence Maguire his second yellow card three minutes later, reducing the visitors to ten men.

It came as a real blow to Crawley who had looked an impressive unit at Stadium MK, forcing Dons keeper Craig MacGillivray into several important saves in the first-half especially. And with their performance leaving them pointless in their final game of 2023, Lindsay was left to rue the refereeing decisions at the end of the game.

"There’s a definite foul in the build-up (to the second goal)," he said. "It’s so clear it’s untrue and I am really angry at the officials the way that final part of the game went, there was no need for it to get like that.

"I thought we were outstanding tonight. We played so,so well. The effort the lads put in was incredible. The effort they put in tonight was outstanding, the way we passed the ball, the way we pressed."

But with so many chances going begging, Lindsay admitted his side must do better in front of goal, adding: "We got into that final area brilliantly, but sometimes we try and walk the ball over the line. I think we can pull the trigger, shoot and if the keeper spills it then someone could be there to tap it in. I think we can be more aggressive when we get in there, but getting in there is brilliant.

