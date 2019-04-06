Referee missed key decisions in Lincoln defeat, claims Tisdale

A culmination of mistakes from referee Kevin Johnson helped contribute to MK Dons' 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City on Saturday, according to manager Paul Tisdale.

Johnson gave Lincoln a first half penalty when Ryan Harley fouled Shay McCartan, before missing a 'clear as you'll see' handball as Bruno Andrade swept home a second in stoppage time.

Paul Tisdale

John Bostwick was also fortunate to remain on the pitch after he wrestled Chuks Aneke to the ground when he was through on goal, while Tom Pett's hack at Jake Hesketh after the whistle had blown went unpunished.

"There was an accumulation of decisions," said Tisdale afterwards. "It was really stop-start, and they seemed to be on the floor at lot. There were some critical ones which could have led to something significant.

"The foul on Chuks on the edge was a big decision. He came away with a yellow but I doubt that one. There was a covering defender but he was being fouled before the ball even got to him. The ball bounced through but you look back through, he was already being fouled. I don't think he could even touch it because he was being wrestled to the ground.

"The second goal kills it for us, but that's as clear a handball as you'll see. The referee was six or seven yards away, but it was clear. He had been forced into so many decisions he probably thought that was one too many."

Speaking about the penalty, he added: "The referee is close to it, it's one he could give. I don't think it was clear but I'm not going to argue it. I think Ryan got a touch on it, but there were far more contentious decisions than that."

Despite the result though, which saw Dons drop to third on goal difference, Tisdale said the game showed two of the league's best sides.

He said: "It's a really good game, Lincoln were very tight but we came up just short, though I feel we deserved at least a point. We took some chances, I'm not unhappy, desperately with the result but not with the players. It was a cracking game, but we have to look to the next five and perform in them.

"Their best period was after their penalty, they had the upper hand at the end of the first half. We started really well, and we had a really good second half. It's where we are in four weeks time that matters. We're in it, we're delighted with where we are, we'd like to be higher but we're not.

"It was a really good game, I'm disappointed of course with the result but we have to move on to the next game. Five to go."