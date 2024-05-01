Released defender was once considered future MK Dons captain

Tom Flanagan

Once considered to be a future MK Dons captain, Tom Flanagan is a free agent after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

The 32-year-old made just 11 appearances for Salop this season, but did amass 67 across his two-and-a-half years at the Shropshire outfit.

Coming through the academy at Stadium MK, Flanagan was hotly tipped to have a huge future at MK Dons. Handed his debut in February 2010, having been a huge figure in the U18s, the centre back would never fully establish himself in the first-team.

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson claimed Flanagan would go on to become the next club captain after he impressed on loan at Gillingham and Barnet, with the Gills securing promotion that same season.

But with brief loan spells at Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle too, Flanagan eventually left MK1 for pastures new following the club’s promotion to the Championship in 2015. In the five years following his debut, Flanagan would only make another 44 appearances for the club.

Moving onto the Pirelli Stadium with Burton Albion, Flanagan would get regular first-team games in the Championship, given 82 appearances for the Brewers in his three years at the club. He would also earn international recognition when he was called up into the Northern Ireland squad.

He moved to Sunderland in 2018 where he remained for four years before making the move to Shrewsbury in January 2022.