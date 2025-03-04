Released MK Dons midfielder finds new League One club

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:18 BST

The former Spurs and Exeter City man has penned a short-term contract

Tom Carroll has found a new home with League One side Reading after he agreed a deal for the remainder of the season.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man made just five starts for MK Dons after signing for the club in the summer, limited to only 16 appearances before he was released on transfer deadline day.

Highly thought of at Stadium MK, Carroll has since made a return to League One, where he played for Exeter City last season, signing a short-term deal with Noel Hunt’s Royals.

The manager said: “We're delighted to bring in a player of Tom's experience into the building to bolster our options in the final stages of the season.

“He's someone who has played a huge number of games across the EFL and Premier League, and as a person he is just the kind of character we are looking to recruit into our squad.”

