Relegation won’t give Dons money problems

Falling into the fourth tier of English football won’t spell financial disaster for MK Dons, but Pete Winkelman admitted it will be a scary time.

Dons' fate was sealed on Saturday after losing 2-0 to Scunthorpe.

The chairman feels the way the club is set up means they will have a significant budget to bounce back at the first time of asking, but knows spending big isn’t a guarantee of success at any level.

“Luckily, the way we run the club means we can cope,” he said.

“We’ll still have one of the biggest budgets in the league, we’ll have one of the biggest budgets in League 1 as well. But money doesn’t mean success.

“None of us planned to be here, and none of us expected us to be here. When it goes wrong, it is hard to turn it around and we needed a manager who could do that.

“I want us to be scared. You cannot have this over-confidence, spending the money, we’ll be fine. We will only be a success if we win football matches.”