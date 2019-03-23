Relief for Tisdale as MK Dons climb up into automatic spots

Paul Tisdale was relieved to get the second goal against Yeovil Town on Saturday as Dons reclaimed third spot in League 2.

Despite being comfortably on top against the Glovers, only Ryan Harley's goal separated the sides before Chuks Aneke's brilliant solo effort settled it with seven minutes to go.

With Dons now three points clear of Mansfield in fourth, and just two points behind Bury in second, Tisdale was quick to keep his feet on the ground with seven games till remaining.

He said: "I made the point last week when we were a little disappointed with the point (against Stevenage), there will be games where we think we've blown it, and then when we think we've done it and it's all rosy. We're looking at other results, we're aware of the league table but we're not getting too carried away with a win when there's 21 points at stake.

"I'm worn out – I told the others on the bench to help me out and they helped me tremendously throughout the game. There was so much going on – at 1-0 there was so much to lose.

"The opposition gave it a really good go, the opened up and played. We minimised their opportunities though. At 1-0, you're never safe. But it's not always how fit you are but how adaptable you are. It was professional. We march on."

Harley, making just his fourth start of the season, opened the scoring with a calm finish from the edge of the penalty area. Putting in a solid performance in the centre of the park, Tisdale said it highlighted how much he has been missed by Dons since arriving from Exeter in the summer.

He said: "We have missed him a lot this season through injury. He has played a few reserve games recently, he's nearly ready and he scored with a lovely finish."

Aneke's goal, driving from the half way line, was the icing on the cake for Dons as they secured the win, and was one that impressed Tisdale.

"Chuks made that goal from the half way line," said the manager. "He's not just relying on his team-mates to put it on a plate for him, he's actually showing real tenacity and determination. Once you have that mindset, the results come. In that instance, he will score more goals I hope."