Remarkable stats back ex-Dons cult hero at Wycombe Wanderers

The goalkeeper has established himself as the first choice at Adams Park

MK Dons cult hero Franco Ravizzoli is currently on a stunning run with Wycombe Wanderers which has seen them fly to second spot in League One.

The Argentinian shot-stopper left Stadium MK in the summer of 2023 destined for south Buckinghamshire, having become a popular figure in Milton Keynes. The keeper, initially signed from non-league Eastbourne Borough, Ravizzoli was back-up to Andrew Fisher before his move to Swansea City in January 2022. Making his league debut in the derby against AFC Wimbledon, Ravizzoli’s clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Dons’ biggest rivals earned him cult status, with Argentinian flags appearing in the crowd in support.

While he made just nine appearances for the club in his two years, he remains a popular name at MK Dons, but since his move to Wycombe, he has gone from strength to strength.

Matt Bloomfield’s side sit second in the table, just a point behind big-spending Birmingham City in League One, with Ravizzoli playing a huge part. The keeper has kept six clean sheets in his last ten games, and remarkably, has just just two of his 31 league games - with 15 clean sheets in total - between the posts since becoming the club’s first choice in the latter part of last season.

“When you keep a clean sheet, the goalkeeper gets the credit, but the whole team deserves it,” he said after Wycombe’s 3-0 win over Stevenage on Boxing Day. “We all defend as a team.

“I knew it was a good record, but I don’t keep track of the numbers. I just stay calm, grounded and present, and keep going. I know we’re doing well, we know what we want from this season, but we’re only half-way through. We need to enjoy it too.”