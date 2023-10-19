Removing the fear-factor a top priority for Williamson at MK Dons

Boosting the confidence amongst the MK Dons players is a priority for Mike Williamson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Williamson wants to eliminate the fear factor which has been an unwelcome part of MK Dons performances for the last 18 months.

With individual and team mistakes being pounced upon by opponents in the last couple of seasons, errors have been noticably impacting the players on the pitch, with heads dropping and, often, goals going against them in quick succession as they struggle to regain composure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williamson, who took over as head coach on Tuesday, said he wants his players to be on the pitch without fear of making mistakes.

Read More Simply winning is not enough to appease MK Dons chairman

“We want to take as much fear away as possible,” he said. “The boys have to play with bravery and courage, which can be daunting when things aren't going well.

“The outcome though will always be on the head coach. That's fine.

“We're asking them to do things, and if they're not there straight away, we'll work with them. And that's fine too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don't think it will click instantly, but I want them to understand the process of what we're trying to build here won't change. It'll only increase and improve though. If they make a mistake, that's on me.”

With some elements of the fanbase quick to voice their displeasure at those mistakes, Williamson said he understands their frustrations and hopes with time, they will be patient until things fully click.

He said: “Sometimes fans want to rant, they want to just get something off their chest and there's an element of escapism for them. You have to take that, and the longer you've been in the game, the thicker your skin gets. Fans just want to win, and I appreciate that.

“I want them to see good, honest people working extremely hard to do what they can. We'll do all we can with our preparation, but the outcome on the field can be uncontrollable. We can guarantee certain elements on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want everyone aligned - the fans, chairman, all the lads, Liam (Sweeting), us - and when we are, that's when we'll become a force.