REPORT: Late equaliser denies Dons as Yeovil grab share of the spoils

MK Dons’ winless run stretched to four games as Olufela Olomola snatched a late 1-1 draw for Yeovil Town at Huish Park.

Kieran Agard had given the Dons the lead on the stroke of half time, while Paul Tisdale’s men created the more clear-cut opportunities in the throughout the match.

Alex Watson twice tried his luck from distance to no avail before Agard arguably should have given the visitors the lead.

But, despite time and space in the box after being picked out by a Callum Brittain cross, the striker lifted it well over.

Yeovil’s only decent chance came from a free-kick and it was a well-executed one from Carl Dickenson who sent it just wide of the far post.

When Alex Gilbey failed to truly test Nathan Baxter with a half-volley from the edge of the area, the Dons may have thought a goal before half time was beyond them.

But then in the fourth minute of added time Brittain once again found Agard with a low pass and this time he fired it past the goalkeeper.

Dons should have been 2-0 up early in the second half but, despite being picked out inside the six-yard box by Rhys Healey and the empty net beckoning, Agard somehow put it over.

Healey himself then flashed a shot wide moments later.

It was then Baily Cargill’s time to go agonisingly close as his downward header from a Dean Lewington corner bounced into the ground and then just over the crossbar.

The chances kept coming but Paul Tisdale’s side were made to pay for their wastefulness as, shortly after Jordan Green had forced Lee Nicholls into a great save one-on-one, the Yeovil winger then turned provider to play in Olomola to fire in an equaliser after 86 minutes.