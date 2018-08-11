REPORT: MK Dons 1-0 Bury: Cisse saves the best for last

Ouss Cisse scored a last minute winner as MK Dons won their first game back at Stadium MK.

In an otherwise drab affair, Cisse slid onto the end of George Williams' hopeful ball into the area to secure Dons the win in the last minute of the game.

After beating Oldham last time out, it is the first time Dons have won their first two league games of the season.

Seventeen-year-old Dylan Asonganyi was the surprise name on the team-sheet for Paul Tisdale's side as he made three changes to the side which beat Oldham last week. Asonganyi is recently back from a long-term injury and becomes the first player born in this millennium to play for MK Dons.

His inclusion took attention off missing Chuks Aneke. After keeping hold of him on transfer deadline day, Aneke was absent from the squad.

Having won last week without Aneke, Dons almost took the lead within the opening seven minutes without him too from the unlikely source of Joe Walsh. After Bury failed to fully clear a

Ryan Watson corner, the ball came back into the mix to find Walsh on the penalty spot, but his volley was tipped onto the bar by keeper Joe Murphy.

The game's pace dramatically dropped after the opening 10 minutes though, and Bury grew into it and were playing the nicer football by the half-hour mark. While Dons looked dangerous from set-pieces from Ryan Watson and Dean Lewington, they were unable to really test Murphy, while at the other end, the Shakers needed brave blocks from Walsh and George Williams to prevent them from taking the lead. Lee Nicholls though largely kept his powder dry.

Asonganyi continued to raise attentions in the stands despite the largely routine first half, and twice saw sight of goal but saw one tamely struck into the ground before a second effort well-blocked by the Bury defence.

But the visitors should have taken the lead on the stroke of half time when Williams downed the dangerous Danny Mayor on the edge of the box, and with the wall and Nicholls beaten, Nicky Adams' free kick clipped the upright.

Dons looked most dangerous from set-pieces, so it was no surprise when their best chance of the game came from yet another. With Lewington and Watson shaping to whip a free kick into the mix, Watson instead went for goal, wrong-footing Murphy, forcing the keeper into a full-stretch save to deny the home side the opener.

Treading the same path as the first, both sides cancelled each other out at the back and though there was intent from both sides, neither keeper was really tested. That was until the final minute of the game when substitute Cisse slid onto the end of Williams' ball into the box, prodding it past Murphy for the only goal of the game.

Referee: Antony Coggins

Attendance: 6,867 (349)

MK Dons: Nicholls, Williams, Walsh, Moore-Taylor, Lewington, Brittain (Harley 79), Houghton, Gilbey, Watson (Cisse 61), Asonganyi (Simpson 67), Agard

Subs not used: Sietsma, Hancox, Cargill, Jackson

Bury: Murphy, Miller (Omotayo 40), Stokes, Aimson, Thompson, O'Connell, Adams, Mayor (O'Shea 76), Dagnall (Telford 61), Styles, Danns

Subs not used: Hudson, Dawson, McFadzean, Bunn