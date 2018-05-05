REPORT: Shrewsbury 0-1 MK Dons: Agard's penalty seals victory on Dons' way down

Kieran Agard scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as MK Dons left League 1 with a win over play-off hopefuls Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

With nothing riding on the game, it played out as much in the opening half, with neither side really looking too enthusiastic to be at the Montgomery Waters Meadow. But when Agard was downed by Toto Nsiala on 63 minutes, he dusted himself off to fire the spot kick past Dean Henderson to settle it for Keith Millen's side.

Millen, taking charge of his final game, made five changes to the side for the final game of the season. With Chuks Aneke ill and Ed Upson celebrating the birth of his daughter on Friday night, neither were named in the squad. There was something of a threadbare feel to the team, with Conor McGrandles, Ouss Cisse and Callum Brittain in the centre of midfield behind Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead.

Neither side headed into the game with anything to play for. Shrewsbury were secure in third spot, while Dons couldn't move from their 23rd spot, and as such there was a distinct feel of 'let's get through this' about the performance from both sides. Dons probably edged the better of the possession in the opening half hour, though neither keeper was really called into much action.

Dean Henderson, in the Shrewsbury net, twice had to deny low Callum Brittain efforts but Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead struggled to make an impact in the opening half as the game coasted into the break.

The tide turned in the second half, with Shrewsbury by far the better. The half time introduction of Sam Nombe did little to improve Dons' fortunes in the attacking third, as they were hemmed in for much of the opening 15 minutes.

However, the game got a much-needed goal when Agardskipped over a couple of challenged before being brought down by Toto Nsiala in the area. Brushing himself off, Agard slammed the penalty down the middle to give the visitors an unlikely lead.

The goal changed the course of the game in that it gave Dons an air of confidence and they began to play a bit more as the half wore on, nullifying Shrewsbury's threats while looking at least at the races at the other end.

Millen, in his final game in charge, handed 10 minutes to youngster David Kasumu towards the end in the centre of the park as the Dons production line continues to churn out players, albeit destined for League 2 next season.

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 6,516 (327)



Shrewsbury: Henderson, Riley, Godfrey, Sadler, Beckles, Whalley, Morris (Payne 68), Bolton, Nolan (Lowe 65), Eisa (Rodman 68), Nsiala

Subs not used: MacGillivary, John-Lewis, Morris, Jones

MK Dons: Sietsma, Ward, Wootton, Lewington, Williams, Golbourne, McGrandles (Kasumu 80), Cisse, Brittain, Agard, Muirhead (Nombe 46)

Subs not used: Jones, Tavernier, Tymon, Nesbitt, Ugbo