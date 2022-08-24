Resting Grigg before half-time was always Dons’ plan

Substitutions before half-time are usually reserved for injuries and when things aren’t going right, but for Will Grigg and MK Dons on Tuesday night, it was all in the plan.

Grigg missed three matches after he suffered a hamstring problem against Sheffield Wednesday in only the second game of the season, but made his return to action on Saturday against Accrington Stanley, coming on late from the bench.

With Liam Manning making significant changes to his side for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game with Watford at Vicarage Road - seven to be precise - Grigg was named in the starting line-up.

But still being eased back into action, rather than have the striker sitting on the bench for an hour before coming on, the medical staff, coaches and Grigg himself agreed allowing him to start the game would be a better way to get him back to full fitness.

“It was terrific to have Griggy back,” said head coach Liam Manning. “We spoke before the game to discuss whether it was better to have the first 40 minutes or the last 40, and we decided to do it this way around. We didn't want him to warm-up, sit on the bench for an hour and then come on. It doesn't make a huge amount of sense.

“It was a planned change but it was hugely pleasing to see him get throygh it. It was about 90 minutes of running in 35 minutes he was on.”

