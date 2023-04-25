Results do not favour Dons as Oxford and Accrington pick up vital wins

MK Dons saw both of their relegation rivals win on Tuesday night as they dropped a place to 20th in League One.

Former boss Liam Manning led Oxford United to their first win in 17 games with a stunning 4-0 win over Cheltenham Town as the U’s leapfrogged Dons to move up to 19th spot.

The shock of the night though went to Accrington Stanley who moved within two points of Dons with a brilliant 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers. Ethan Hamilton’s goal three minutes before half-time secured the points for John Coleman’s side, lifting them to 22nd above Cambridge United, level on points with Morecambe.

Tyler Goodrham opened the scoring for Oxford just before half-time, before Kyle Joseph was left with a tap-in after great work from former Dons loanee Josh Murphy to double the lead seven minutes after the break.

Marcus Brown then netted a quick-fire brace, his goals just five minutes apart as they romped home comfortable winners.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s visitors to Stadium MK Barnsley were thumped 3-0 by title hopefuls Ipswich Town at Oakwell, while league leaders Plymouth Argyle put one foot into the Championship with a 2-0 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers. Just a point separates the top two.

