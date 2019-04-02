Results go MK Dons' way as Bury and Tranmere lose

They may not have played, but MK Dons were given a huge hand in the race for promotion on Tuesday night as their rivals faltered.

Bury could have leapfrogged Dons back into second spot but were humbled 3-0 at home to Cambridge United. Goals from Alex Jones, David Amoo and George Maris ensured The U's edged further away from the League 2 trapdoor, while Ryan Lowe's side remain third, now having played the same number of games as Dons.

Tranmere Rovers too could have closed the gap to just two points behind Dons, but they were beaten 2-0 by Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park. Callum Lang scored in both halves to keep Rovers five points adrift of Paul Tisdale's side.

It means this Saturday's clash with Lincoln City at Stadium MK will be top against second.