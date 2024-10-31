Rethink is required to rejuvenate struggling MK Dons Women

It has been a tough six months for MK Dons Women

There was a watershed moment​ for MK Dons Women on Sunday, but plans are afoot to make big changes to the way the club is run.

​The season has been a difficult one thus far for temporary boss Dene Walsh and his side. Sitting bottom of the table after ten games with just one point, the 13-0 humbling at the hands of Ipswich Town looks set to spark a rethink of the setup.

Dons’ Chief Executive Neil Hart is no stranger to the women’s game. Formerly the manager of Watford’s women’s team, the chairman of Burnley Women and overseeing three promotions in Lancashire, Hart brought Bolton Wanderers’ team under the club umbrella officially – something he feels has to happen at Stadium MK too.

At present, the team is run by Dons’ charitable arm, the Sports and Education Trust (SET). But after a period of instability off the field, Hart believes something fundamental must change in how the women’s team is run.

“It's currently run by the Sports and Education Trust,” he said. “It's something we want to embrace, and I do see the longer term future being under the club umbrella - I don't think it should be operated by the club's charitable trust. It's not where the first-team should sit, and I've been clear internally about that, but there is a detailed piece of work to be done there first.

“There is a clear opportunity there, but like anything, it's about having a structure at the top, good governance, processes and decision making, and leadership.

“The women's game is something I'm a huge supporter of, it's a game I know well. It is where it is but we'll look at it and sort it out.”

There is also news on the horizon with regards to finally replacing head coach Charlie Bill, who departed at the end of last season.

Hart said: “It's obviously disappointing to see where it is at the moment. There might be good news on the horizon with the appointment of a head coach soon, and that announcement is due.

“I'm aware there are challenges and struggled, the legacy that has been left. It's a victim of circumstances. It's never nice to see any team attached to MK Dons losing as they did at the weekend, and that has pricked ears up.

“There is huge potential here.”