Returning to where it all began for MK Dons skipper Gilbey

Alex Gilbey is keen to try and get one over on his former club Colchester United when MK Dons head to Essex on Saturday.

The midfielder began his career with the U’s, making 121 appearances for them from 2012-16 before leaving for Wigan Athletic.

During his time at the club, Gilbey played in their famous 1-0 win over Preston North End in 2015 - a game which not only kept Colchester in League One, but also helped Dons secure automatic promotion to the Championship as a result.

Now into his second spell with MK Dons, after re-signing in the summer following three years at Charlton Athletic, Gilbey heads back to the JobServe Community Stadium keen to help his current side get back to winning ways.

Dons suffered their first League Two defeat of the season on Tuesday to Crawley Town, going down 2-1. Colchester meanwhile sit bottom of the table, yet to pick up a point but have played a game less than everyone else in the division barring Swindon Town after their opening day fixture was rained off.

Gilbey has only been back to Colchester once since departing seven years ago, and that was last October while on loan with Stevenge in a game the sides drew 1-1.

Returning again with Dons though on Saturday, Gilbey said: "I'm looking forward to going back there and hopefully beating them. They haven't started great, but they'll have seen our result (at Crawley) and think about coming out the traps fast.