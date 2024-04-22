Revell in the running to take over as Stevenage manager

Alex Revell

Former MK Dons frontman Alex Revell is front-runner to take over as Stevenage manager for a second time.

The 40-year-old was a hit in his brief spell at Stadium MK in 2016, scoring four goals and saving a penalty in his 17 matches for the club in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revell spent nearly two years in charge at the Lamex Stadium from February 2020 until November 2021, taking charge of the team for 77 matches before he was sacked after a run of bad results. He returned to the club though just two months later as a coach in the academy, before being promoted to first-team coach a few months later with the arrival of Steve Evans, who managed Revell at Rotherham.

The Millers swooped to re-hire Evans at the end of last week ahead of their League One campaign next season, having been comprehensively relegated from the Championship.

Revell took temporary charge of Stevenage on Friday night as they drew 1-1 away at Oxford United - with Dons loanee Craig MacGillivray keeping net for the Boro.

According to BetVictor, Revell is the third favourite to retake permanent charge of Stevenage at 6/1, with former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth the front-runner at 2/1, ahead of Crawley manager Scott Lindsay at 5/1.