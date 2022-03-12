Curtis Tilt battles with Troy Parrott during Dons’ draw with Wigan Athletic. Speaking afterwards, Latics boss Leam Richardson felt his side could have been a bit more aggressive in the final third

Wigan boss Leam Richardson felt his side were probably the better in their 1-1 draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Second played third at Stadium MK, and it was second-placed Latics who took the lead on 58 minutes through Tom Naylor, but Harry Darling’s 87th minute header earned Dons a point late on.

With Rotherham’s draw away at Wycombe too, it means the top three remain in the same shape they went into the day, albeit with one less game to go.

Speaking afterwards, Richardson said: “For a neutral, it would have been a good tactical game to watch,” he said. “Two teams were trying to do certain things and trying to hurt each other in certain ways. If I'm being honest, I think we shaded it.

“It sometimes feels being 1-0 up and conceding than when you’re 1-0 down and score, and you could see that elation but it’s the same draw.

“Today, we worked tirelessly in and out of possession. With a bit more aggression in the final third we could have created more.

“I think we deserved to go ahead, but were disappointed to concede a set piece at the end but we thoroughly deserved something from the game.”