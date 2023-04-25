Rivals would swap places with Dons with fate in their hands
Warren O’Hora believes Dons are in the enviable position in the League One relegation battle
With their fate still in their hands, Warren O’Hora MK Dons’ relegation rivals would quickly swap places with them in the run-in.
Sitting two points and two places above the bottom four in 19th spot, Dons know a win in one of their remaining two matches should be enough to secure their spot in League One next season.
While Accrington Stanley and Oxford United both play games in hand tonight (Tuesday), will remain outside of the drop zone by Wednesday morning, and the gap will remain at two points, but a win for Liam Manning’s side against Cheltenham will see them lepafrog into 19th.
But with others relying on results elsewhere to go their way, O’Hora said Dons are in the enviable position in the scrap at the bottom.
“We know where we are and we know what we have to do,” he said. “It's still in our hands.
“We've got six points up for grabs, two big games, it's up to us.
“Other teams would like to be in our position because we're in control of it. We have to be really up for it in the next two.”