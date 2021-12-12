Oxford manager Karl Robinson

Oxford manager Karl Robinson was delighted after his side picked up their first ever win at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Hiram Boateng gave MK Dons the lead after 11 minutes, but Dons struggled in the second period as Oxford rallied, conceding to Matty Taylor’s header on 66 minutes before a defensive error allowed Mark Sykes to win it on 79 minutes.

Oxford have had three consecutive away games, at Sunderland, Doncaster and finally Milton Keynes as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games, and after seven points from a possible nine this week, the former Dons boss said he was over the moon to win on his old stomping ground.

Robinson said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic, this is a fantastic win for us. It’s more the emotion of the week, you feel tired for what you’ve gone through and all the late nights.

“It was a very difficult week and to come out of the other side with seven points makes me very proud.”