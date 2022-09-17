Robbo fumes at referee after Oxford’s defeat to MK Dons

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was left furious with referee Andrew Kitchen for two decisions which did not go his side’s way during the 2-1 defeat to his former club MK Dons on Saturday.

Dons would win the game thanks to goals from Matt Smith and a Will Grigg penalty, before John Mousinho’s late header pulled one back for the U’s.

But the decision not to send off Josh McEachran, who had earlier been booked, for booting the ball into the stands after it had gone out for a throw, and then not to award a penalty at the death for a Josh Kayode handball in the penalty area had Robinson fuming with the man in the middle.

The former Dons boss was also booked for remonstrating with the fourth official as the game went into stoppage time.

Robinson said: “You go back to the penalty decision, it’s clearly obvious it’s hit his hand. That is a fact. The referee has got that wrong.

“Josh McEachran gets booked for kicking the ball away, he then kicks the ball away again – worse. The referee said to me it didn’t influence the restart of the game, so he never booked him.

“Then, when we’re trying to chase the game and there’s an intensity, the ball goes over the fence end and the fourth official takes his time.

“I’m sure I’m within my rights to get the football on the pitch as quick as I possibly can, because we want to win.

“I’m the one that gets booked and he didn’t add any time on for that, so I cost the players 30 seconds as well.

