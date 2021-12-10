Robbo ‘made up’ to see MK Dons doing well again

Former Dons boss Karl Robinson returns to Stadium MK with Oxford United tomorrow

Oxford boss Karl Robinson admits he is delighted to see former club MK Dons on the up again but hopes to leave Stadium MK with three points on Saturday.

Robinson spent more than six years as Dons manager from 2010 to 2016, securing their promotion to the Championship in 2015.

Approaching his fourth year at the Kassam Stadium, Robinson heads back to Milton Keynes seeing his old club sat one point and one position behind his current and in their highest spot since he departed five years ago.

The Oxford manager admitted he was pleased to see Dons doing well in League One again, but said he wants to spoil the party.

He said: “I am made up for MK and the way they are doing. I always get a nice welcome when I go back, but I am going back as Oxford United manager on Saturday and they will want to beat me and I want to beat them.

“I go there probably, personally, in the best place I have ever gone there because I know the staff we have here, the belief, the camaraderie and the unified way this club is right now. The fans will go in their thousands and we go there in anticipation.