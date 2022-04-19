Robbo predicts a nervous tension when Dons and Oxford clash

Karl Robinson hopes his Oxford side can get one over on his former club MK Dons to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says his side still has a chance of getting into the play-offs with three matches to go.

The U’s sit four points outside the top six, and still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs but their hopes have dwindled hugely in the last few weeks after three straight defeats saw them tumble out of contention.

A win on Good Friday though - a 3-2 triumph over Fleetwood Town - has kept their hopes alive. Dons could guarantee their own top-six finish at the least with a draw over Oxford, but Robinson knows his side will need a win against his former club to keep their ambitions going into the final week of the season.

He said: “We have given ourselves a chance with that win on Friday. It got tense but that’s what happens at this stage of the season. I was watching what happened with the MK Dons game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“There is a nervous tension that adds to the fatigue levels, but we had the mental strength to see it through and now we have another big game - I think I will be saying that about each of the games we have left now.

“MK have had a magnificent season and are a really good team and I have such great memories of my time there. But my only concern on Tuesday night is getting a win for Oxford.

“We trained on Sunday, trained (Monday) and we have looked like we are ready for the challenge we face.”