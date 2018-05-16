Robbo to return to Dons in Oxford friendly game

MK Dons will reunite with former manager Karl Robinson when Oxford United visit for a pre-season friendly in July.

Robinson, who left Dons in October 2016, will bring his U’s to Stadium MK on Friday July 27 - the fifth pre-season game arranged over the summer.

Championship side Ipswich Town will also play at Stadium MK, visiting three days earlier on Tuesday July 24. Both games will kick off at 7.45pm.

Speaking about the fixture, Oxford boss Robinson said: "Obviously I have a lot of good memories from my time at MK and it will be nice to catch up with one or two people there, but it’s also a really good game for us. It’s the last scheduled game of pre-season and we know it will be a proper competitive game. It’s not too far for the Oxford fans who I am sure will travel in numbers, and then we have a full week to prepare for the first league fixture the following Saturday."

Prior to the two games at home, Dons will play three non-league sides away from home too ahead of the League 2 campaign.

They will play their first game on Saturday July 7 against annual opponents Newport Pagnell Town at Willen Road.

They then travel to Rowley Park to play St Neots Town on Monday July 9 , before taking on Brackley Town at St James’ Park on Friday July 13.

Tickets will be available from MKDons.com in due course.