Robbo to return to MK Dons on commentary duty

The former Dons and Charlton boss will be on the microphone when his previous clubs play at Stadium MK this evening

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

Karl Robinson will return to Stadium MK tonight to commentate on two of his former clubs.

Robinson was manager of MK Dons for six-and-a-half years between 2010 and 2016 before getting the sack, and taking on the role at Charlton Athletic, where he remained for 16 months.

After getting the sack from Oxford United in February, Robinson will join CharltonTV stalwart Terry Smith in the commentary box for Tuesday night’s match at Stadium MK.

Robinson had commentated on the fixture before, joining BBC Three Counties for coverage at The Valley in 2022.

