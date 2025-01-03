Robbo's in-form Salford will be full of confidence against MK Dons

Tom McGill and Salford's Hakeeb Adelakun when the sides met earlier this season | Getty Images

Scott Lindsey and Tom McGill look ahead to tomorrow’s game against Salford City

MK Dons know the confidence Salford City will be feeling when they arrive at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Karl Robinson’s side visit MK1 having won five straight in League Two - a run of form which has catapulted them into fourth spot in the division, with a record only bettered by runaway leaders Walsall.

A month ago, Dons themselves were on a similar run, having won six straight in the division, which put them into third spot. But a run of three defeats over Christmas saw Scott Lindsey’s side drop back into the mid-pack, sitting 12th ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

“It almost feels like you're never going to lose, and they'll be feeling that, they'll be full of confidence,” said Lindsey.

“I watched their game against Harrogate, and they were really strong, powerful and robust, and defensively really strong with some real attacking threats as well. We know we've got to be at our best to get something from the game.”

Keeper Tom McGill added: “They're playing really well and they'll be a good test. We didn't show them our best away from home. We'll be looking to put in a better performance, especially after our result on Wednesday.

“They're on their on run, so it will be a tough test. It's a momentum thing, and they'll come here feeling strong. But our focus is on us, what we can do with the ball and how we can break them down and we'll be doing our best to end their run.”

Ammies boss Robinson is no stranger to Milton Keynes. Having spent six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK, he remains the only man to have won promotion to the Championship with the club, prior to his departure in 2016.

“Robbo's a top man, I've known him a long time,” Lindsey continued. “I was out in Ireland with him many years ago when we were doing the A-licence and got to know him quite well.

“And I've come across him a few times in the opposite dugout a few times too. He's a great manager, very experienced and has Salford rocking. It will be a tough game but I'm looking forward to seeing him.”