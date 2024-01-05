Robinson agrees to take over MK Dons League Two rivals Salford

Karl Robinson

Former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson has made his return to football by taking over at Salford City.

The 43-year-old takes over at the Peninsula Stadium following the sacking of Neil Wood last week. Salford currently sit 21st in League Two, and lost to Dons 4-2 at the end of November. They had picked up just two points since, losing their last four.

Robinson spent six-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, leading them to the Championship before getting sacked in November 2016. After spells at Charlton and Oxford United, Robinson joined Sam Allardyce on the touchline at Leeds United at the end of last season as they bid to keep the Whites in the Premier League, though they could not keep them up.

Salford City CEO Nicky Butt said: “We are delighted to welcome Karl to Salford City as our new head coach. Throughout the interview and appointment process he impressed us with his wealth of knowledge and ability.