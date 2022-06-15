Robson an important signing both on and off the pitch for Dons

Ethan Robson was a popular member of the squad during his loan spell at MK Dons. He has signed on a permanent basis after his release from Blackpool

The signing of Ethan Robson will be a popular one both in the dressing room and in the stands, according to MK Dons head coach Liam Manning.

Robson is the club’s second signing of the summer and is no strange to Stadium MK after spending the first half of last season on loan where he made 23 appearances and scored the winner at home against Portsmouth.

His final game for the club would come in the brilliant victory at Fratton Park in January too, after which he was recalled by parent club Blackpool, but only played twice for the Tangerines before being released last month.

A popular figure for the fans, Robson was also a well-liked member of the dressing room, and returned for Dons’ Player of the Year Awards last month.

Signing on a permanent basis, Manning said the capture of Robson is a big one for the dressing room.

“I’m delighted Ethan has decided to re-join us,” he said. “He had a huge impact on the pitch for us, as the fans saw, but also behind-the-scenes – he had a close bond with the players and the staff.

“As we move into this coming season, we want to ensure we build on the positives of the last campaign and signing someone like Ethan allows us to, hopefully, head in that direction.”

Following his recall in January, Dons were eager Blackpool could find new recruits to allow them to resign the 25-year-old and held out as long as they could before getting Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said the door was always open for Robson to return, and his release last month allowed that to happen.

He added: “Ethan was a player we were eager to bring back to the football club after seeing the impact he made for us last season. It was no secret that we wanted him to return in January but we are pleased to now have the opportunity to work with him again, this time on a permanent basis.

“We saw in his appearances last season that he is an ideal fit for the way we like to play, both in possession and out of possession. Off the pitch too, he fits the character profile that we want here at MK Dons.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing him back in an MK Dons shirt and contributing like he did in the first half of last season.”